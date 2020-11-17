Film review: How did the Patriots’ new defenders help slow down Lamar Jackson?

In that game, the Patriots featured new players in more significant roles — youngsters Chase Winovich, Kyle Dugger, Terez Hall, and Josh Uche — and the Ravens' dynamic run game was held in check, gaining 115 yards on 4.1 yards per carry.

But they have thrived against mobile quarterbacks. Russell Wilson rushed for 39 yards against them, Patrick Mahomes just 28, and Josh Allen only 23. Sunday’s win over the Ravens was their best performance yet, with Lamar Jackson held to a respectable 55 yards on 11 carries.

The Patriots have been inconsistent on run defense for much of the season. They rank 24th in yards per game (129.2) and allowed more than 150 in losses to the Seahawks, Bills, and 49ers.

It marked the second game in a row that the Patriots were stingy against the run, after holding the Jets to just 65 yards. They’re going to need to keep it up the next two weeks, because more athletic quarterbacks await, with upcoming dates against the Texans' Deshaun Watson and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

Surely, the heavy rain Sunday night affected the Ravens' ability to throw the ball. But how else did the Patriots slow down Jackson and the Ravens, and how did the newcomers look in their increased roles? Here is what I saw from the All-22:

Tactics

▪ The Patriots played a traditional 3-3-5 for a good portion of the night, with nose tackle Carl Davis lined up directly over the center and the defensive ends directly over the tackles. They were space-eaters, and allowed the linebackers to roam free and make the tackles.

Dugger, Hall, and Winovich, three of the primary linebackers, led the Patriots with 12, 10, and 7 tackles, respectively.

▪ The Patriots also played eight defenders in the box for most of the game, daring Jackson to pass. They primarily showed a cover-3 look, playing Devin McCourty as a single-high safety, the two outside cornerbacks playing deep zone, and the linebackers setting up a wall across the short area of the field.

Here's what the defense looked like from above. The Patriots brought eight defenders in the box, used Devin McCourty as the single deep safety, and played Cover 3 zone with their outside corners. NBC





A key was having two players in Dugger and Adrian Phillips, who are big enough to play near the line of scrimmage in run force, and fast enough to effectively cover tight ends.

▪ The zone defense simplified matters for the Patriots. The Ravens' offense is full of presnap motions and shifts, but the Patriots remained set and didn’t have defenders chasing them around.

J.C. Jackson played right cornerback most of the night, while Jason McCourty was the left cornerback. Zone coverage is also better for defending against a mobile quarterback, as man coverage can create huge gaps in the defense.

▪ The Patriots barely blitzed, preferring to keep Jackson contained in the pocket and make him go through his progressions. Jackson dropped back to pass 40 times, and the Patriots blitzed only three times, with Jackson completing one pass for 13 yards and scrambling once for 1 yard.

Last year, Watson completed 10 of 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots' blitz, so I wonder if they’ll back off this time.

▪ On obvious passing downs, the Patriots switched to a more traditional four-man front and put their faster pass rushers on the field. They used Winovich and Uche on the edges, and kicked Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise inside.

▪ By rushing only three or four all night, the Patriots freed up a defender to spy on Jackson on nearly every play. John Simon, Hall, Uche, and Phillips all took turns keeping an eye on him.

On obvious passing downs, the Patriots used Chase Winovich and Josh Uche as edge rushers, and used Terez Hall and Adrian Phillips as the linebackers. NBC





Kyle Dugger

▪ Dugger had his most impactful game as a pro, playing 56 of 66 snaps and finishing with 12 tackles. He had played just four snaps in the previous game against the Jets, and missed the losses to the Bills and 49ers.

▪ Dugger played in the box the entire game. His jobs were to cover the flat in zone coverage, cover tight end Mark Andrews in man coverage (especially in the red zone), to help set the edge in the run game, and to help spy Jackson.

Dugger had a great open-field tackle on J.K. Dobbins on the second-to-last play of the game. And on a film review posted Tuesday to the Patriots' website, Bill Belichick highlighted an excellent job by Dugger of setting the edge of the defense against Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, and forcing Mark Ingram to run into the teeth of the defense for a short loss.

“I thought he pursued well, tackled well, and gave us some perimeter run force, which was a big part of the game,” Belichick said Monday. “A lot of the running game was directed toward the perimeter and the outside, so he definitely helped us there.”

▪ Andrews caught seven passes for 61 yards, but he was kept out of the end zone and didn’t have a gain longer than 13 yards. Dugger wasn’t in man coverage on all of those plays, but he did a nice job against the Ravens' top weapon.





Chase Winovich

▪ Winovich played 65 of 66 snaps, after playing just 13 against the 49ers, five against the Bills, and 31 against the Jets. The Patriots used him as a jack-of-all-trades. In the 3-3-5 defense, he was a weak-side linebacker playing off the ball, a role he hadn’t played much of in college or the pros.

Winovich dropped into zone coverage, and also whacked the running backs and tight ends right after the snap to get them off their timing and out of their route.

On passing downs, he moved to a more traditional edge rusher, and created a couple of pressures.

▪ Winovich showed a great motor late in the third quarter when he rushed around the right edge and chased Jackson all the way over to the left sideline for a scramble of zero yards.

“His motor is one of his key attributes,” linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday.

▪ Also in the third quarter, Winovich faked dropping into coverage, came after Jackson on a delayed rush, and squeezed himself between the left tackle and guard to force a rushed throw and an incompletion.

Josh Uche

▪ He played only 21 of 66 snaps (on obvious passing downs) and had just one tackle, but it was only his third NFL game, and he was effective in his sub role. His sack came on a first and 10 late in the second quarter, as he beat right tackle D.J. Fluker around the edge with a speed move.

▪ Uche also was used as a spy on a handful of snaps. It feels like Uche and Dugger, both hybrid defenders with rare athleticism for their positions, were drafted specifically to play against mobile QBs like Jackson.

▪ But it wasn’t all perfect. The Patriots rushed only two defenders at Jackson on a play in the fourth quarter but still let him scramble around for 11 yards. It appeared that Uche abandoned his assignment, then was one of three players — along with Winovich and Jonathan Jones — to miss a tackle.

Other notes

▪ Simon played 41 snaps and was used all over the place like Winovich — dropping, rushing, setting the edge, spying Jackson. He had five tackles, a sack, and batted down a pass.

▪ Hall, a second-year player and practice squad call-up, played 55 of 66 snaps and did a nice job chasing down ballcarriers and spying on Jackson. But he also seemed to lose his responsibility on a 31-yard completion to Gus Edwards on a checkdown pass. Hall and two other Patriots were covering one receiver in the middle of the field, leaving the flat wide open.

▪ Phillips played 58 snaps and finished with five tackles. He had a really nice tackle on Jackson as the weak-side help, showing good discipline in defending a read-option run.

▪ Carl Davis, Lawrence Guy, and Adam Butler handled the dirty work on the interior, combining for eight tackles and not letting the Ravens bust one up the middle. Butler did a really nice job of coming off his block to stuff Jackson for a short gain on third and 1 in the first quarter.

The Patriots always had a set of eyes following Lamar Jackson and used a variety of players in that role, Terez Hall here. nbc

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.