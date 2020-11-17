It’s not a done deal, but progress is being made toward a potential winter sports season

The proposed modifications now will be forwarded to the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon. The task force will make its final recommendations for the winter season to the MIAA’s Board of Directors, which is slated to meet Friday.

The MIAA’s Sports Medicine Committee approved proposed modifications for basketball and hockey that would allow those sports to compete, according to sources with knowledge of the MIAA. Both remain in the “higher risk” category under updated guidance released earlier this month by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, as sports “that require intermittent close proximity or moderate contact.”

High school sports passed a significant hurdle Tuesday on the path to a potential winter season in Massachusetts, but there remains a lot of work this week before teams get clearance to hit the gyms, ice, or pools.

Advertisement

Chair Jeff Newhall (St. Mary’s athletic director) and Leominster principal Steve Dubzinski presented on behalf of the MIAA Basketball Committee, and chair Dan Shine (Arlington Catholic AD/boys' hockey coach) and Westford Academy dean of students Bob Ware spoke for the Ice Hockey Committee. Both committees approved work of their respective subcommittees last week, then made initial proposals to the Sports Medicine Committee on Monday before returning Tuesday with further modifications.

Among the modifications expected to be presented to the Task Force include mandatory mask use, bench spacing, and locker room protocols for both sports, as well as in-game changes such as jump balls and inbounds plays in basketball, and faceoffs in hockey.

Wrestling and competitive cheer, higher-risk sports that “are performed indoors and require sustained high contact,” would be able to participate only in Level 1 (Individual or socially distanced group activities) or Level 2 (competitive practices) if approved by the Task Force and Board of Directors, which also could vote to move those sports to the Fall II period or later.

Advertisement

Among the other winter sports, gymnastics and skiing are classified as “lower risk,” while swimming and indoor track are “moderate risk.” However, the MIAA Track & Field Committee voted last month to give leagues the option of moving indoor track to the Fall II season, citing the lack of available venues during the pandemic.

The Board of Directors, at its late-October meeting, approved a timeline that upheld the previously-agreed-upon starting date of Nov. 30 for the winter season. However, if the board approves the parameters for the winter season at Friday’s meeting, that would leave only 10 days until the start, a period that spans Thanksgiving.

Duxbury AD Thom Holdgate, who is co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, acknowledged at the October meeting of the Board of Directors that the Nov. 30 start date would be “aggressive.” The Board of Directors could consider a later start date to the winter season during Friday’s meeting.

The Dual County League on Tuesday joined the Bay State Conference and Patriot League in pushing back the winter season start date by a week or more. Districts 2 and 3, which encompass Central Mass., previously pushed the start date to Dec. 14, while the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced earlier this week it will delay the start of the winter season to Jan. 4.

Further complicating matters, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Council’s Board of Control voted Tuesday to delay the winter season until Jan. 19, while the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that “high-risk” sports such as basketball and hockey will start no earlier than Jan. 4.

Advertisement

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.