NBA announces format for 2020-21 season

The regular-season schedule will be released in two segments, with the first coming around the start of training camp. Part 2 of the schedule will be released toward the end of Part 1, and include each team’s remaining games, as well as any that were postponed and able to reasonably be added.

The season will begin on Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team.

The NBA announced on Tuesday the structure and format that will be used during the 2020-21 season, including a play-in tournament that will determine which teams make the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference.

The All-Star break is slated to take place from March 5-10, between the first and second halves of the regular season.

Holiday to Bucks

Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told the AP.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized.

ESPN, The Athletic, and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson, and Ersan Ilyasova.

The trade of Holiday was the second blockbuster involving a point guard since the league allowed transactions to begin again Monday. Chris Paul was traded to the Suns by the Thunder on Monday; Paul and Holiday had been mentioned throughout the offseason as point guards who could be moved and were expected to be in high demand.

Hours after the Paul deal got done, Holiday was headed to Milwaukee. The Bucks' message is clear: They want to win a title, and they want to give Antetokounmpo enough incentive to sign his supermax extension — one that will be worth more than $200 million for five years — before Dec. 21. When Antetokounmpo was announced as the back-to-back MVP in September, he stated his intention openly.

“I’m happy for this, I’m happy for this award,” Antetokounmpo said at the time. “But I want more ... I’ve got to keep getting better. I want to be a champion.”

Holiday will almost certainly make the Bucksm better. Widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, he averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and now joins Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on a Milwaukee roster that will obviously look very different than it did this past season.

Holiday is due to earn $25.4 million this season and holds a $26.3 million player option for next season. Therein lies the gamble for the Bucks: There’s no guarantee that Holiday will stay more than a year.

Drummond staying

Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this coming season.

Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.

A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he’s under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavaliers, who were one of the eight teams excluded form the Orlando bubble. For his career, Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.