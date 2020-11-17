Report: James Harden, like Russell Westbrook, wants out of Houston

Apparently, even $50 million a year isn’t enough to keep James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to play alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and has rebuffed Houston ownership’s offer of an additional two years and $103 million dollars. Harden, 31, is under contract for the next three years, when he’ll earn a combined $133 million.

Harden, who has lost four times in the Western Conference finals — twice in his first three NBA seasons with Oklahoma City, then in 2015 and 2018 with Houston against Golden State — is reportedly chasing a title, something he feels is far more possible in Brooklyn. The Rockets, who dealt away Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook before last season, lost in the second round of this year’s playoffs to the eventual champion Lakers, though they won Game 1 and carried a lead into the fourth quarter of Game 2.