Report: Jrue Holiday headed to Milwaukee for three first-rounders, two players

With one season left before two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially becomes a free agent, the Milwaukee Bucks are making a big play to him, and to finally claim postseason superiority in the Eastern Conference.

According to ESPN, New Orleans is finalizing a deal to send guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and three first-round picks. The trade will also include a pair of pick swaps, and will create a trio of Giannis, Holiday, and All-Star Khris Middleton for 2020-21.