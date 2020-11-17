Report: Jrue Holiday headed to Milwaukee for three first-rounders, two players

With one season left before two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially becomes a free agent, the Milwaukee Bucks are making a big play to him, and to finally claim postseason superiority in the Eastern Conference.
According to ESPN, New Orleans is finalizing a deal to send guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and three first-round picks. The trade will also include a pair of pick swaps, and will create a trio of Giannis, Holiday, and All-Star Khris Middleton for 2020-21.
The Bucks were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference each of the last two seasons, but were upset in the conference finals by Toronto two years ago and trounced in the second round by Miami in March.
Advertisement
The 30-year-old Holiday is a renowned defender, making the All-Defensive first team selection in 2017-18 and the second team in 2018-19. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season.