New England Revolution player tests positive for COVID-19

The New England Revolution announced on Tuesday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive was first discovered on Sunday, and the player immediately self-isolated. The rest of the team and staff tested negative, according to the club. The player was not identified in the announcement.
Sunday was a scheduled off-day for the team, and regular training resumed on Monday with the player in self-isolation.
New England is preparing for its Eastern Conference play-in game against Montreal at Gillette Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m., the kickoff event of the 2020 MLS playoffs.