This NBA Draft, like the year 2020, is sure to be unpredictable

This is what occurs when a weaker college class meets a pandemic, where prospects had no chance to shine in the NCAA Tournament, and the one-and-dones entering the draft are flawed while others may not be NBA-ready.

This 2020 NBA Draft is like the year itself, a crapshoot. Entering Wednesday night’s virtual ceremony, here’s what we know: There is no clear No. 1 pick. Ultimately, the best player in this draft could be taken in the second half of the first round. With three first-round picks, the Celtics could end up with three gems or three busts.

The pandemic wiping out the college season. The lack of in-person workouts. A college class that was average at best. And two top prospects who never played a college game, and another who played just three.

Which player will be the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year? He could come from outside the lottery. Former NBA general manager Ryan McDonough said the draft is a 3 or 4 on a scale of 1 to 10. The Celtics, who have picks 14, 26, and 30, could nab a gem, but they have no idea who is going to be available at 14, let alone late in the first round.

“There’s a lot of I-don’t-knows involved in the draft, or I’m-not-sures,” said ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. "But what I find most interesting is, you know, we can flip a coin on the top three and it could really be in any order. And you’re not going to scratch your head like the one year, 2013, when the Cavs took Anthony Bennett, and we were all sitting at the desk going, what just happened?

“I don’t think we’ll be saying that this year. I think they can go in any of those three directions and will be, yep, that makes sense. You know, it’s interesting, Anthony Edwards didn’t lead his team to the NCAA Tournament, LaMelo Ball didn’t even play in the United States, he went to Australia, and James Wiseman kind of pulled the plug after three games at Memphis, so there’s a lot of I-don’t-knows with these guys. But man, they’re talented.”

The most NBA-ready player could be Dayton’s Obi Toppin, who was the best player in college basketball but is 22 (old by today’s standards for an NBA rookie) and played just two years in college. Deni Avdija is the top international prospect, having flourished with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and should go high in the lottery.

Players such as overseas point guard Killian Hayes and preps-to-Australia guard R.J. Hampton have the potential to be standout NBA players, but then again, there are no guarantees.

“Although [the Celtics’] roster is really restricted, there is limited flexibility based on where their finances are, yeah, this is a good draft to have three first-round picks because of these rookie contracts and you’re able to manage it,” said ESPN draft guru and former Nets executive Bobby Marks. “I think they’re going to have plenty of options come Wednesday night as far as … we saw it last year when they moved around in the first round, if maybe 26 and 30 gets you to 22, maybe 14 and 26 gets you to 11. I think that’s all the different type of options that they’re going to have to look at and figure out. Maybe there’s not much separation between 14 and 10 at all.”

Whether the Celtics decide to use their picks to trade up or stay at 14 will depend on who is available, and it’s nearly impossible to project this draft because so many players have similar skill sets and carry similar question marks. Devin Vassell of Florida State or Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt? Hampton or Hayes? Kira Lewis or Tyrese Maxey?

The reality is that while draft experts are saying all these nice things and making all these projections about first-rounders, there are likely going to be a litany of busts. Let’s go back to 2013, when the best player by far was chosen 15th overall by the Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo). That draft only produced two All-Stars — Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo — while Bennett, Otto Porter, Cody Zeller, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Ben McLemore, and Trey Burke were all taken in the top 10.

And of the top 15 picks in 2013, only three are still with their original teams. The 2020 draft could be much like 2013, where the best player gets overlooked by several teams. But when there are so many one-and-dones, and a pair of players who performed overseas following high school, and others who may have proven more in individual workouts than during their college seasons, the draft is certain to be unpredictable.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.