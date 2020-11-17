UMass men’s basketball becomes latest program to pause season due to positive COVID-19 test

UMass men’s basketball has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the Minutemen out of the “Bubbleville” season kickoff event at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut due to begin next Wednesday.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that its three-times-a-week surveillance testing drew a positive test from someone within “Tier 1 personnel” — either a player, coach, team manager, or support staff.

They join a slew of other teams temporarily halted for the same reason, including Minnesota, Seton Hall, Marquette, Southern Illinois, Utah, Indiana, Indiana State, Canisius (which has paused twice), California, Delaware, Wyoming, Louisville, Toledo, James Madison, Vermont, UConn, and UMass Lowell, which announced its pause on Friday.