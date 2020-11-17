UMass men’s basketball becomes latest program to pause season due to positive COVID-19 test

UMass men’s basketball has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the Minutemen out of the “Bubbleville” season kickoff event at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut due to begin next Wednesday.
The school announced Tuesday afternoon that its three-times-a-week surveillance testing drew a positive test from someone within “Tier 1 personnel” — either a player, coach, team manager, or support staff.
They join a slew of other teams temporarily halted for the same reason, including Minnesota, Seton Hall, Marquette, Southern Illinois, Utah, Indiana, Indiana State, Canisius (which has paused twice), California, Delaware, Wyoming, Louisville, Toledo, James Madison, Vermont, UConn, and UMass Lowell, which announced its pause on Friday.
Advertisement
On Sunday, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim — who turned 76 on Tuesday — announced he tested positive, forcing the Orange off the court. Loyola and Youngstown State announced similar pauses on Monday.
“It’s still a moving target,” UMass coach Matt McCall said on Nov. 10, as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer roundtable discussion with New England’s men’s Division 1 coaches about the upcoming season. “I’m optimistic about playing in two weeks. Obviously, our guys are excited about playing . . . but we’ve got to control what we can control.”
UMass was due to begin its season against Siena, which announced last week it was pausing due to a pair of positive tests, on Friday, Nov. 26, at Mohegan Sun. The “Bubbleville” event has touted 45 games across 11 days, featuring 40 men’s and women’s teams in a controlled environment.
The Minutemen are yet to announce a full non-conference schedule. Their Atlantic 10 slate is scheduled to begin on Dec. 9.