Where the Celtics are scheduled to pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft

The Celtics are once again in for a busy draft night, with four of the top 47 picks. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge has made it clear he has no plans to add three or four rookies to the roster. Boston’s first goal will likely be to package several of the picks and move up to select one player. But that, of course, requires a willing partner.

Where it came from: The Grizzlies. This is the final piece of the 2015 deal that sent Jeff Green to Memphis. The choice was top-six protected this year and the Celtics were hoping it would roll into next season, when it would be fully unprotected. But the Grizzlies have an up-and-coming roster, so there’s no telling where it might have ended up.

Advertisement

What they might do with it: Ainge has hinted that he might look to draft for need, and acknowledged that Boston could use some shooting. If Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith is on the board, he could be the choice.

No. 26

Where it came from: The Celtics' own pick.

What they might do with it: They’d rather not use it, but if they do, look for them to consider a draft-and-stash candidate who is willing to stay overseas for another season or two. Keep an eye on Leandro Bolmaro of Argentina, a 6-foot-7-inch playmaker.

No. 30

Where it came from: The Bucks' pick, which had previously been acquired by the Suns and was part of last year’s draft-night trade that sent center Aron Baynes to Phoenix.

What they might do with it: Another favored option of the pick-happy Celtics is to kick the can down the road. If they find now willing trade partners for a deal involving a veteran or another player in this draft, they’d likely look to trade one of their picks for a future pick.

Advertisement

Otherwise, a center could get the call here, perhaps a traditional big such as Isaiah Stewart of Washington or Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, or Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, who has potential as a floor spacer.

No. 47

Where it came from: This pick has been around the block. The Celtics acquired it from the Nets, via Charlotte, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

What they might do with it: This would be a pick for a two-way-contract player. Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has NBA range and could fit here.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.