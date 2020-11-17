Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigns in wake of abuse investigation

The UMass men’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the Minutemen out of the season kickoff event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut due to begin next Wednesday. The school said Tuesday that its surveillance testing drew a positive test from someone within “Tier 1 personnel” — either a player, coach, team manager, or support staff. UMass was due to begin its season against Siena, which announced last week it was pausing due to a pair of positive tests, on Friday, Nov. 26, at Mohegan Sun. The “Bubbleville” event has touted 45 games across 11 days, featuring 40 men’s and women’s teams in a controlled environment. The Minutemen have not announced a full non-conference schedule. Their Atlantic 10 slate is scheduled to begin Dec. 9 … With the Ivy League canceling its season, Jimmy Boeheim , a senior forward at Cornell and son of Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim , has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a university spokesman said. The elder Boeheim recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigned following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that began in 2007 and included guiding the Shockers to eight NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 2013. The winningest coach in school history, Marshall came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted , who left to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims. The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years. Assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as interim coach for a season scheduled to begin Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Clemson’s Lawrence ready to return

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he is virus-free and ready to play Saturday when the fourth-ranked Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) visit Florida State (2-6, 1-6). The junior missed the last two games — including the Tigers’ rally from 18-points down to beat Boston College, 34-28, on Halloween — after testing positive for COVID-19, then spent last week recovering his fitness during the team’s bye week … South Carolina has lost another starting cornerback with Israel Mukuamu opting out of the season, joining Jaycee Horn in preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. Including safety R.J. Roderick and defensive lineman Makius Scott, four players have opted out since the school dismissed coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

SOCCER

Morgan makes US roster, Rapinoe, Lloyd left off

Alex Morgan, who is currently playing for Tottenham after giving birth to her daughter in May, made the roster for the US women’s team’s match at the Netherlands on Nov. 27, while Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, two veterans from the 2019 World Cup-winning team, were left off. Coach Vlatko Andonovski, who said Morgan is not yet fit for a full 90 minutes, chose a number of other players currently based in Europe, including Hanson native Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnett. Andonovski said Lloyd is coming off an injury and Rapinoe was not ready because she has not played. He expected both to be available for the team’s January training camp. Morgan, who has 107 international goals, has not played for the United States since the World Cup final. Stanford’s Brazilian-born Catarina Macario is the roster’s lone amateur. She recently became a US citizen and was issued a passport, but the FIFA process to allow her to play for the US has not been completed … Ferran Torres scored a hat trick as host Spain handed Germany its worst defeat in a competitive match, winning 6-0 in Seville, to advance to the Final Four of UEFA’s Nations League. Germany’s only five-goal loss in a competitive game had been West Germany’s 8-3 defeat to Hungary at the 1954 World Cup group stage. It was the biggest margin of defeat for Germany in any game since a 6-0 friendly loss to Austria in 1931. The victory ended a three-match winless streak for Spain, which hasn’t gone four games without a win since the late 1980s … Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has been named Major League Soccer’s Coach of the Year after leading the team to a league-best 14-4-5 regular-season record … Ukraine’s Nations League game at Switzerland was canceled hours before the scheduled kickoff after six of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

MISCELLANY

Thiem brushes past Nadal in London

Dominic Thiem mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal, beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets for a second win at the ATP Finals in London. Thiem clinched a 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-4) win on his fifth match point in their first meeting since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, when the US Open champ prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match. Thiem clinched a spot in the semifinals when Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6). Nadal plays Tsitsipas on Thursday with a semifinal berth at stake. Nadal has never won the ATP Finals … Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday, according to reports. The 2019 National League MVP dislocated the celebrating a home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, when he pounded with teammate Kiké Hernandez while on the way back to the dugout. Bellinger is expected to be ready for spring training … Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez confirmed he will fight Englishman Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in a unification bout for the WBA super middleweight championship. The fight is expected to take place in Texas.