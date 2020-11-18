Recent sightings on Cape Cod

Other sightings at Race Point included a Sabine’s gull, 4 little gulls, a black-headed gull, 2 thick-billed murres, 70 razorbills, 2 pomarine jaegers, 7 parasitic jaegers, 500 Bonaparte’s gulls, 200 Forster’s terns, 20 Cory’s shearwaters, 20 great shearwaters, and a sooty shearwater.

An ancient murrelet was discovered off Race Point in Provincetown, just the fourth state record for this seabird from the North Pacific. An apparent mountain bluebird was also photographed near Race Point.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds recorded during a shorebird survey at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 2 snowy owls, a Northern goshawk, 7 piping plovers, 180 black-bellied plovers, 77 semipalmated plovers, 136 red knots, 640 sanderlings, 1,850 dunlin, 10 white-rumped sandpipers, and 3 Western sandpipers.

Assorted late songbirds were reported around the Cape including red-eyed and blue-headed vireos, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, and lingering warblers reported in various spots from Yarmouth to Truro including Wilson’s, blue-winged, black-and-white, prairie, black-throated blue, American redstart, and Northern parula.

An American avocet was photographed at Scudder’s Lane in Barnstable Harbor, and other sightings around the Cape included a continuing yellow-bellied flycatcher in Falmouth, 3 marbled godwits and 2 willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels in Eastham, and a black vulture in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.