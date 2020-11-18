‘In Treatment’ is getting a reboot. Please don’t mess it up.

I am definitely looking forward to the reboot of “In Treatment,” but super-duper-warily. Go ahead and screw up “MacGyver” or something like that, but don’t you screw up a brilliant show like “In Treatment,” whose three-year HBO run was a highlight of my TV-watching career. Just don’t.

Anyhow, the cast keeps expanding. Uzo Aduba is going to be many miles from “Orange Is the New Black” as the show’s therapist, replacing Gabriel Byrne. She’ll be Dr. Brooke Taylor, who is wrestling with issues of her own (yay; it’s better that way). Now comes word that Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell have joined the cast.