Linda Henry named chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners

Linda Pizzuti Henry has been named chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media Partners, taking the reins after seven years as managing director of the parent company of The Boston Globe, Boston.com, and STAT, the online health and science news site.
Henry is the fourth person to serve as CEO or president since she and her husband, John W. Henry, bought the Globe from New York Times Co. in 2013. She is the first woman to run the Globe in its nearly 150-year history.
“I love working here, and with all of you, and I am incredibly grateful to be able to work at a company that I really believe in — I believe in our purpose, in our mission, and in how much the work we do matters,” Henry said Wednesday during a virtual company meeting. “In this current chapter of the Boston Globe, we are going to invent our own future through innovation and continued excellence, and I will do everything I can to enable and empower each of your abilities to do so.”
Henry also announced a series of executive promotions:
- Chief financial officer Dhiraj Nayar assumed the additional role of chief operating officer, with responsibility for the development and oversight of the company’s finances, business operations, and administration.
- Claudia Henderson, currently chief human sources officer, was named chief people officer and executive vice president of organizational design and strategic communications, a new position.
- General counsel Dan Krockmalnic will also serve as executive vice president of new media, another new position, leading the company’s efforts to develop projects for television, film, podcasts, and other media.
- Anthony Bonfiglio was named chief technology officer, after serving as vice president of engineering.
- Tom Brown, formerly senior director of consumer revenue, was named to the new position of vice president of consumer analytics.
The appointments follow the recent hiring of Peggy Byrd as chief marketing officer and Michelle Micone as vice president of innovation and strategic initiatives.
Henry, in a companywide e-mail, noted the progress Boston Globe Media has made in recent years.
“Our entire organization has worked together to bring financial stability, to strengthen and grow our record-high subscriber base, and to expand opportunities into new media markets," she wrote. “We have launched new brands, new apps, new websites, new beats, new media, all in the name of finding new ways to connect with our audiences and to build community.”
Henry added the company, as well as the entire industry, faces significant challenges, including the near-monopoly on digital advertising held by Google and Facebook and readers seeing less urgency in news in the future.
“We have to continue to add new beats, build new revenue streams, and be able to meet our readers on their terms,” Henry said.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.