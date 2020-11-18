Logan named safest airport in the country, but study finds US airlines lagging behind international carriers

As you may have heard from many, many, many sources this fall, holiday travel is not recommended. If it’s fun, the rule of thumb for 2020 is that it’s not allowed. Therefore, you’ve been asked to politely tuck away your dreams of family gatherings, much the way you would tuck away stuffing in a turkey. A turkey that you should not be consuming with a large group.

That said, please don’t take the information I’m about to impart as an endorsement of travel. It isn’t. But if you are still planning to visit loved ones, a website called the Safe Travel Barometer (safetravelbarometer.com) has pulled together a series of tidy lists that looks at COVID-19 safety protocols across 10 different industries, ranging from airlines to amusement parks, and then offers scores based on the precautions being taken at each. Those precautions include (but are by no means limited to) the availability of hand sanitizer, issuing of free masks, frequency of cleaning, thermal screenings, and all of the other things that have made this year about as fun as watching an army of gypsy moth caterpillars strip the leaves from the trees in your front yard.