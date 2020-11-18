Actor Jason Momoa surprises Marshfield boy after video showing his love of Aquaman goes viral

Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of him FaceTiming Danny Sheehan after a video of Sheehan receiving an Aquaman action figure went viral.

A seven-year-old Marshfield boy battling a rare form of brain cancer received a special surprise this week from his favorite superhero, Aquaman.

While on FaceTime, Sheehan showed Momoa the action figure featured in the viral video. Momoa, playing Aquaman, also tells Sheehan that they should ride dolphins together.

The viral video was first posted on Sunday Nov. 15 posted to the Facebook page 4TheLoveofDanny, a support page for Danny. During a holiday photo session, Danny opened a box containing the action figure and gleefully cheers when he sees the toy.

“Oh my gosh, my favorite one,” he shouts in the video. “Aquaman!”

Sheehan was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2017, according to the Facebook page.

