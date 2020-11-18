Baker warns about Thanksgiving gatherings; says college students need to get negative COVID-19 before they return home

“Today we’re asking everybody to make a different choice this Thanksgiving,” Baker said. “We are in the midst of a second surge” of cases.

Celebrating Thanksgiving the customary way with a large extended family gathering, Baker said during his regular State House press conference, is “exactly the type of activity” that will heighten the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

With COVID-19 cases rising, Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday urged people to celebrate Thanksgiving in person with only their immediate households and said college students need to get a negative test 72 hours before they return home for the holiday.

Baker also reminded residents that Massachusetts has an out-of-state travel restriction in place, and that travelers arriving in the state from all places besides Vermont, Hawaii, Maine and New Hampshire must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival in Massachusetts, or quarantine for 14 days in the Bay State.

College students, Baker said, going home for the holidays must get a COVID-19 negative test administered by the school within 72 hours of departure.

“Everyone has a responsibility to stop the spread of the virus,” Baker said.

Baker and other education officials have emphasized in recent weeks that schools have not become superspreading locations for the coronavirus, as some in the community had feared when the academic year began for most in September.

There has been some limited transmission in schools, according to a spokeswoman for the state, but officials have not said where transmission has occurred.

As of Nov. 11, a total of 934 cases among Massachusetts students and 573 among staff members have been reported to the state. There is an estimated 450,000 students across the state attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

