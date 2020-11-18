Budd confirmed as SJC chief justice; will be the first Black woman to lead state’s highest court

Budd, a former prosecutor who has served as an associate justice on the SJC since 2016, has been hailed by litigators and elected officials as a conscientious jurist whose confirmation is not only be barrier-breaking on a predominantly white court, but befitting a time when the judiciary is weighing how best to address racial inequities and access to justice.

The Governor’s Council confirmed Budd by a 7-0 vote, three weeks after Governor Charlie Baker nominated her to succeed the late Ralph D. Gants after his unexpected death in September.

Baker called Budd “an exceptional and dignified jurist” in a statement Wednesday. “I have the utmost confidence that she will now lead the Commonwealth’s highest court and all those that come before it with grace and impartiality,” he said.

The chief justice both leads the seven-member SJC — a 328-year-old institution and the oldest continuous sitting appellate court in the Western hemisphere — and serves as the top administrator of the state’s sprawling judiciary, covering everything from the trial courts and family court to probation services.

Budd was appointed a Superior Court judge in 2009 by Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat, and was tapped by Baker, Republican, for the SJC seven years later. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and the 1991 class at Harvard Law School, which also included former President Obama. She is a former attorney for Harvard University and prosecutor in the US Attorney’s office.

Geraldine S. Hines, who in 2014 became the first Black woman to serve on the SJC, said at Budd’s confirmation hearing that her nomination would end a “long-running historical void" on the high bench. No woman of color has ever been chief justice of the SJC, and Budd will be just the second Black chief justice after Roderick Ireland (2010-2014) and the second woman to hold the role after Margaret H. Marshall (1999-2010).

Budd, a 54-year-old Newton resident, would also be the state’s youngest chief justice in more than a century. She wouldn’t hit the state’s mandatory retirement age until October 2036.

The council’s vote on Budd is expected to be the first of three in the coming weeks on Baker’s SJC nominees. Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, an appellate court judge who Baker nominated to be an associate justice, appeared Wednesday before the council for her hearing. If confirmed, Wendlandt, 51, would be the first Latina to serve on the high court.

On Tuesday, Baker nominated Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. to fill Budd’s associate justice spot. If approved, Georges, 50, would join only a handful of SJC justices to have also served at the district court level, and as a Haitian-American, he could complete what would be the most diverse high court in the state’s history. The SJC has never featured three jurists of color.

The Governor’s Council has scheduled a Dec. 2 hearing for Georges.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.