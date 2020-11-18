Bundle up: Today is one of the colder days we’ve seen this fall

This particular area of high pressure is building in from Canada and pulling colder air with it. Temperatures during Wednesday will stay in the 30′s but with the wind, it will feel in the 20′s and even teens at times. This is the kind of day when you’re going to want to bundle up with the heavier jacket, hat, and gloves. The wind will have a bite to it in spite of the bright sunshine.

High pressure will build in from Canada during Wednesday and bring one of the colder days we’ve seen so far this fall. Other than the early snow and cold last month, things have pretty much been quite tranquil for the past few weeks, and temperatures have been somewhat above average.

Mid-morning windchill on Wednesday will feel like winter. WeatherBell

The chill isn’t going to last long and already will see a warming trend by Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning are going to start very chilly, and much of the state will be in the teens and the ground will be frozen solid.

By one or two o’clock most areas are into the 40′s, and it’s not going to get that cold as we head into Friday. As a matter of fact, I expect readings to approach 60 degrees on Friday.

Highs back to the 40s on Thursday will feel much milder than the previous day. NOAA

This mild air will continue into the first part of the weekend along with sunshine. Remember, we’re still in a drought, so the fact that we’re not seeing a lot of rain isn’t surprising. The lack of rainfall has been consistent for many months in spite of the wet weather in October.

Rainfall is expected to be below average for the next week. WeatherBell

The second half of the weekend will feature more of a northerly flow of air. It won’t be super cold on Sunday but you’ll definitely notice a different kind of chill.

It turns mild again on Monday before briefly turning chilly prior to Thanksgiving in the middle of next week. It then becomes a little milder for Thanksgiving, which would be great as folks could have some outdoor dining or perhaps even eat on a screened-in porch with some supplemental heat. I’ll have more on that forecast in the coming days.