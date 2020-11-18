Chelsea man, 38, charged with sexual assault of woman in Boston Public Garden, police say

Police on Wednesday morning arrested a 38-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in the Boston Public Garden early on Nov. 8, authorities said.
In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Francisco Romero, of Chelsea. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.
According to police, Romero is charged with aggravated rape, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping for the alleged attack, which occurred around 2:03 a.m. in the area of 2 Charles St.
“Upon speaking to the victim, detectives learned that the suspect had encountered the victim in the area of Bromfield Street, where he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her,” the statement said.
Romero was apprehended around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 31 Library St. in Chelsea. He is slated for arraignment later Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
