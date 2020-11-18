Chelsea man, 38, charged with sexual assault of woman in Boston Public Garden, police say

Police on Wednesday morning arrested a 38-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in the Boston Public Garden early on Nov. 8, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Francisco Romero, of Chelsea. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

According to police, Romero is charged with aggravated rape, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping for the alleged attack, which occurred around 2:03 a.m. in the area of 2 Charles St.