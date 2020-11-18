Crash involving tractor trailer closes three lanes of Zakim Bridge, creating major traffic delays

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Zakim Bridge caused several injuries and has triggered major delays during the Wednesday morning commute into Boston, officials said.
The crash involving several vehicles has forced the closure of three of four lanes for southbound traffic, MassDot wrote on its official Twitter account Wednesday. The crash resulted in several injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
"In #Boston, crash involving jackknifed tractor trailer on Zakim Bridge SB just before tunnel entrance. Three right lanes are closed,'' the department tweeted.
State Police said traffic impacts will last for several hours Wednesday morning while the investigation is underway. The tractor trailer has been removed from the scene and the clean up has begun in order to reopen the roadway.
#MAtraffic Crash SB on Zakim will have extended cleanup time due to extensive load in the tractor-trailer.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 18, 2020
Will update as we get more info.
According to Mass511, traffic on Interstate 93 is backed up to the Fellsway interchange around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
NOW: In #Boston, crash involving jackknifed tractor trailer on Zakim Bridge SB just before tunnel entrance. Three right lanes are closed.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 18, 2020
This is a developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.
