Crash involving tractor trailer closes three lanes of Zakim Bridge, creating major traffic delays

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2020, 52 minutes ago
Authorities investigated a truck accident on the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston on Wednesday.
Authorities investigated a truck accident on the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston on Wednesday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Zakim Bridge caused several injuries and has triggered major delays during the Wednesday morning commute into Boston, officials said.

The crash involving several vehicles has forced the closure of three of four lanes for southbound traffic, MassDot wrote on its official Twitter account Wednesday. The crash resulted in several injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

"In #Boston, crash involving jackknifed tractor trailer on Zakim Bridge SB just before tunnel entrance. Three right lanes are closed,'' the department tweeted.

State Police said traffic impacts will last for several hours Wednesday morning while the investigation is underway. The tractor trailer has been removed from the scene and the clean up has begun in order to reopen the roadway.

According to Mass511, traffic on Interstate 93 is backed up to the Fellsway interchange around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.