Crash involving tractor trailer closes three lanes of Zakim Bridge, creating major traffic delays

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Zakim Bridge caused several injuries and has triggered major delays during the Wednesday morning commute into Boston, officials said.

The crash involving several vehicles has forced the closure of three of four lanes for southbound traffic, MassDot wrote on its official Twitter account Wednesday. The crash resulted in several injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

"In #Boston, crash involving jackknifed tractor trailer on Zakim Bridge SB just before tunnel entrance. Three right lanes are closed,'' the department tweeted.