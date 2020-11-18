Customers chip in to save Deluxe Town Diner in Watertown

“We need cash and customers to keep going,” said Don Levy, who’s owned the diner for 20 years.

The venerable diner at 627 Mount Auburn St. in Watertown, which has been in business since 1947, recently launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.com so it can stay open.

Like many restaurants, the Deluxe Town Diner has fallen on hard times in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Levy said anyone who makes a donation will receive a prepaid gift card equal to their contribution — so if you give $20, you’ll get a $20 gift card. As of Wednesday afternoon, people had contributed $57,853 to the cause.

Advertisement

"It makes my heart flutter, all the support we’re getting,” he said.

COVID-19 has been tough on the restaurant industry. Food establishments have had to reduce seating and limit the numbers of customers that they can serve.

An employee made his way back inside after helping a customer with a takeout order at the Deluxe Town Diner. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Due to restrictions the Deluxe Town Diner is only able to serve less than half of their usual number of customers, according to Levy.

“We’ve run out of gas,” he said.

The Deluxe Town Diner also changed its hours of operation. It’s now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, he said.

“The Covid19 pandemic has in big ways adversely impacted our business," the GoFundMe page states. “We survived the 3 months doing take out only, and now it’s necessary to ask for some help, ‘TO KEEP THE DOORS OPEN.’”

Julia Cormier cleared a table at the Deluxe Town Diner. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Many people who donated wrote kind words about the diner on the GoFundMe page.

One person who gave $100 wrote: “This place captures all that is special about Watertown. So many great memories there. To lose this place would be tragic.” Another wrote: The Deluxe Town Diner is a genuine staple in our circle of family and friends- regardless of how far we all go, and how long we’ve been away, we always return at some point to our favorite place in town for delicious Blue cornmeal pancakes, amazing French toast and a menu and atmosphere that never disappoint. A true staple to our growing up and to our community."

Advertisement

Levy said was surprised to see how many customers stepped up and contributed to the fundraiser and he was touched to read their messages.

“We’re fortunate to have a very strong customer base,” he said. “It helps a lot.”

Diners chatted over a late breakfast at the Deluxe Town Diner. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.