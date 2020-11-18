David Cicilline’s real political battle begins

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t wait to watch the Knicks begin their return to greatness at tonight’s NBA draft. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 44,528 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 605 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 6.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 19.3 percent. The state announced eight more deaths, bringing the total to 1,278. There were 265 people in the hospital.

US Representative David Cicilline won reelection earlier this month with more than 70 percent of the vote, but his true political future in Congress could be settled as soon as today.

Cicilline is running for assistant speaker, the No. 4 job in House Democratic leadership, against US Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. The Democratic caucus is scheduled to meet virtually and hold elections over the next two days, with votes taking place using an app.

The race is considered significant because the top three leaders in the House – Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Majority Whip James Clyburn – are all in their 80s and are at least beginning to think about their successors.

Those following the race have labeled Clark as the favorite, but Cicilline has the endorsement of the House Equality Caucus (which he co-chairs) and the Human Rights Campaign. He’s also been retweeting endorsements from several colleagues – including US Representative James Langevin – over the last week.

The Democrats kept control of the House, but lost several members earlier this month, and the election results have led to a squabble within the party between moderates and progressives about the path forward. In a video message to his colleagues, Cicilline made the case that he is prepared to bring the Democrats together.

“This is a time to heal the divisions in our caucus so we can heal the divisions in our country,” Cicilline, who is considered a pragmatic progressive, said.

Cicilline has seen his star rise in Congress in recent years, and he spent the last year leading the House’s investigation into the world’s largest technology companies. A victory in this race would fuel speculation that he’ll one day seek the speakership, a position no Rhode Islander has ever held.

Back at home, there’s another factor to consider. Rhode Island is at risk of losing one of its two House seats as a result of the Census, which could lead to a heavyweight political matchup in 2022 between Cicilline and Langevin (Langevin hasn’t ruled out a run for governor in two years). If he rises to assistant speaker, Cicilline would likely have an advantage in that race.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The commission studying Rhode Island’s Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights is holding a virtual meeting at 3 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. to discuss Governor Raimondo’s proposal to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

⚓ The Gordon School is hosting a virtual discussion with psychologist and author Howard C. Stevenson on racial literacy strategies in schools.

⚓ The Providence Preservation Society’s 2020 Symposium continues at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion on iconic places that should have been preserved, why they weren’t, and what that does to a community.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.