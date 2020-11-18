Dorchester woman, 70, killed while bicycling in Milton; struck by utility truck

A 70-year-old Dorchester woman was fatally injured Tuesday when she was struck by a large utility truck while she was riding in the bike lane and the truck was making a right hand turn off Blue Hills Parkway in Milton near Mattapan Square, officials said Wednesday.

The name of the woman was not released by State Police Wednesday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and State Police, both the bicyclist and the utility truck, which was being operated by a 62-year old man, were both travelling north on Blue Hills Parkway near the intersection with Eliot Street when they collided.