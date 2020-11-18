Emerson College cancelling non-academic student activities as COVID-19 cases increase

There is no indication that transmission occurred on campus, the statement said. Contact tracing has been completed, and all classrooms and residential spaces have been cleaned.

The college reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday—four on-campus students, four off-campus students, one vendor, and one faculty member, the college said in a statement.

Emerson College is canceling all non-academic student activities and gatherings for the rest of the semester amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Wednesday.

Emerson’s Dining Center will offer “grab and go” meals at all dining stations, and in-person dining will be limited to one person per table, the statement said. The fitness center will close for the rest of the semester beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m..

The college is urging students to only leave their residence hall or off-campus housing to attend classes, study, perform class-related activities, pick up food, go outside for physically distanced exercise, seek medical care, participate in COVID-19 testing, or go to work, the statement said.

“We further encourage students not to attend social events or gatherings on-campus or in the community,” the statement said.

Emerson is encouraging vigilance as in-person learning comes to a close for the semester, urging everyone to wear masks, socially distance, and practice healthy hygiene.

“We have a few more days before departing for the semester and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant,” the statement said.

Students leaving Boston are required to test negative within 72 hours of departure, according to the statement.

