Fatal opioid overdoses up slightly during coronavirus pandemic, raising concern

The number of people dying of opioid overdoses in Massachusetts rose slightly in the first nine months of 2020, raising concerns from public health officials about caring for people dealing with substance use disorders during the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 1,517 people died of overdoses in the first nine months of this year, compared with 1,485 for the same period in 2019 — about a 2 percent increase, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday.

Public health officials pointed to a few concerning data points: More Black and Latino people are dying in overdoses, and the isolation and stress of the pandemic makes reaching vulnerable people more difficult.