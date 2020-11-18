Fatal opioid overdoses up slightly during coronavirus pandemic, raising concern

The number of people dying of opioid overdoses in Massachusetts rose slightly in the first nine months of 2020, raising concerns from public health officials about caring for people dealing with substance use disorders during the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 1,517 people died of overdoses in the first nine months of this year, compared with 1,485 for the same period in 2019 — about a 2 percent increase, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday.
Public health officials pointed to a few concerning data points: More Black and Latino people are dying in overdoses, and the isolation and stress of the pandemic makes reaching vulnerable people more difficult.
“The pandemic is extremely taxing and difficult and isolating and challenging for all of us,” Bharel said. “And then, what we see is where we have vulnerabilities, and those of us who are vulnerable for either chronic disease exacerbation, or substance use disorder exacerbation, mental health issues exacerbation, that’s happening related to the pandemic. I think that’s what we’re seeing in this report.”
The overdose rescue drug naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is widely used. But pandemic-related isolation means there is not always another person present to administer it, said Deirdre Calvert, director of the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
“No matter how much naloxone we flood our system with, if people are using in isolation and nobody’s there to give them naloxone, it’s an issue,” Calvert said.
