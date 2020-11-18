Here are the Mass. school districts slated to get rapid coronavirus testing in December

Abbott BinaxNow tests will be available to students and staff members at the school who are symptomatic. December’s launch is the first phase of the program.

Massachusetts school officials plan to launch a rapid coronavirus testing program at 134 public school districts, charter schools, and special education collaboratives in early December.

Here is the list of schools and other educational institutions where the first phase of the state’s rapid coronavirus testing program will be available:

