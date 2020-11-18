Hit-and-run crash kills female pedestrian in Brockton; green car sought

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement that the crash occurred around 6:16 p.m. in the area of 259 Pleasant St.

A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a female pedestrian in Brockton on Tuesday evening, authorities said, and investigators are seeking a green-colored vehicle in connection with the case.

“The female victim was located unresponsive,” the statement said. “The victim was transported to Good Samaritan, where she was pronounced deceased. The victim is not being identified at this time, pending notification of next of kin.”

Cruz’s office said anyone with information on the case should call State Police at 508-894-2584 or Brockton police at 508-941-0234.

In addition, Cruz tweeted out a surveillance photo of a green car described as a “vehicle of interest” in the case.

“Have you seen this green motor vehicle?” Cruz wrote. “@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice investigators believe it to be a vehicle of interest in last night’s fatal hit and run in Brockton. If you have any information, please contact police.”





