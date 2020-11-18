Huge Mass. Pike project pushed back another year

But with the state and many of the groups involved in the planning at odds over major design matters for this quarter-mile-long section, such as whether the highway should remain elevated or rebuilt at ground level, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack on Wednesday said the decision would be put off until later in the permitting process, around the middle of 2021.

The state previously had a deadline of this fall to select a preferred plan for squeezing multiple road lanes, rail lines, and bike paths through a narrow section of land between the Charles River and the Boston University campus nicknamed the “throat.” The highway there is currently on an aging viaduct that officials say needs to be replaced.

The Baker administration is putting off a key decision about the layout of the $1.3 billion reconstruction of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston, possibly setting back a megaproject long beset by delays and indecision for another year.

“We owe it to ourselves and the public to do more homework,” Pollack said.

Moreover, other key transportation officials on Wednesday suggested they were warming to the idea of putting off the major reconstruction for a decade, and instead embracing a smaller, temporary fix to the viaduct.

The biggest highway project in Greater Boston in a generation, the turnpike rebuild represents a massive opportunity to reshape the western edge of the city, opening the way for Harvard University to construct a new neighborhood in a swath of land where the highway makes a long loop west toward Newton.

The state is considering two designs for the throat section at this stage: One would replace the turnpike with a new highway at ground level, roughly at the same grade as the adjacent Soldiers Field Road, commuter rail tracks, and the riverfront bike and running path. The other option would replace the viaduct essentially as it is now.

State officials have long been skeptical of the at-grade approach, arguing it is more complicated to build and would require filling in a portion of the Charles River — a major permitting risk. But that configuration has the support of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, BU, and other high-profile stakeholders, and was the overwhelming favorite in more than 500 public comments submitted to the state this fall.

“I’ll state the obvious: Had it not been for the very strong public support of the all-at-grade option, we would be moving forward with the highway viaduct option as the preferred alternative,” Robert Moylan, a member of the MassDOT board, said at a public meeting Wednesday.

Both options would feature other benefits, including new bike and pedestrian paths, a commuter rail station, and the elimination of the winding highway curve and the torturous interchange in Allston. The version with the new viaduct would cost about $1.3 billion, while construction of the at-grade version would be closer to $1.6 billion because of ancillary costs to mitigate construction impacts, such as the construction of a new commuter rail maintenance facility elsewhere. Each version could take up to seven years to build.

Stacy Thompson, director of the Boston transportation group Livable Streets Alliance, said the state at this point should be moving forward with the at-grade design and figuring out how to make it work, rather than continuing to deliberate between the options.

“Knowing that there is a broad consensus around supporting the removal of the viaduct, what work is the state going to do to ensure that they can avoid unduly impacting the river and ground the viaduct?” she said.

Yet some MassDOT board members suggested Wednesday they may support a more nuclear option: walk away from the ambitious mega-project for now and, for a fraction of the cost, patch up the current viaduct to ensure it is safe. That would buy another 15 years of useful life for the elevated section, allowing the seemingly endless debate to continue for another decade or so.

“There might be real wisdom in waiting,” board member Betsy Taylor said. “We can take our time with everything, except repairing the viaduct. And if we need, then, to find a way to repair the viaduct to buy time for all parties to consider the larger thing, that too is an option to consider.”

Moylan was more direct. Punting on the larger-scale project “may be the way in which we move forward with this project and get people to come together,” he said, adding that it would give more time to assess the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on commuting and travel patterns.

State Representative William Straus, who leads transportation policy in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, also hinted that this may be the best option.

“If the parties continue to have no consensus, then I think public safety concerns become stronger and stronger every day to ensure the integrity of the existing viaduct,” Straus said in an interview.

Another crucial consideration is that the project does not currently have a financing plan. While tolls and debt may cover some of the costs, Pollack on Wednesday suggested major project stakeholders may need to contribute more money to the project, including the city of Boston and Harvard University. By straightening the looping curved section through the Allston interchanges, the project would open up acres of land for development by Harvard, which has already committed more than $50 million to help build the transit station.

Back in 2014, the administration of former governor Deval Patrick forecasted that the highway project would begin in 2017. The version of the project at that time, however, would have kept the highway viaduct in place. Since then, the project has been subject to numerous public meetings, revisions, and lobbying campaigns. Now, the state hopes construction could begin in 2023 or 2024.

But even that timeline is dependent on getting a financing plan together by 2022. And Pollack warned that the ever-heightening ambitions around the highway project plan could ultimately sink it.

“I am concerned that the project is actually in danger of collapsing under the weight of expectations for the project,” she said.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.