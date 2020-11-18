ICE arrest of undocumented immigrant sparks outcry

“I don’t think this is right," he said.

Several agents surrounded Elder Misan Guerra-Perez, 40, and frisked him as a fourth US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent told startled bystanders to stay back. They led him to an unmarked van as a man recording the arrest shouted that he believed the man was on his way to work.

The arrest of an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant by a team of federal immigration agents as he walked through an East Boston park Tuesday has sparked an outcry after a passerby posted a video of his detention on social media.

Guerra-Perez had lived in the US illegally for at least a decade and had failed to voluntarily leave the country after the Board of Immigration Appeals ordered him to depart in January 2014, according to an ICE spokesman.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayana Pressley said the arrest of a man on his way to work “is deeply disturbing and once again raises questions about the agency’s growing presence and operations in our communities. We cannot stand by while ICE agents continue to terrorize neighborhoods” in the state.

“Not only are many of our immigrant neighbors essential workers but many immigrant families have been systematically denied relief benefits,” Pressley said in a statement. “We demand transparency into ICE’s enforcement activities in the Boston area — including their collaboration with local law enforcement. The fear and intimidation this rogue agency exacts in our communities must end.."

East Boston immigration lawyer Matt Cameron said he is concerned that such arrests have become increasingly routine.

“This is what an ICE arrest looks like,” he said. “The only thing that’s unusual about this case is that someone got it on video."

Cameron, who is not representing Guerra-Perez, said civil immigration arrests do not require Miranda warnings, where the individual is read their rights. Cameron said the Trump administration has expanded expedited removal procedures, which he said gives more power to immigration authorities to deport individuals without due process. He thought the public could see “a lot more of this kind of thing before Jan. 20,” when president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

“There’s a general feeling in ICE that the party is almost over,” he said.

ICE agents typically know who they are looking for in these kinds of arrests, Cameron said. Often they are acting on a removal order from a judge or detaining someone they suspect is a gang member, he said. Immigration authorities are not conducting random sweeps or going house-to-house in neighborhoods with substantial immigrant communities like East Boston, he said.

“Their arrests are targeted, for the most part,” Cameron said.

ICE officers initially encountered Guerra-Perez in 2010 “after being arrested by the Boston Police Department on local charges,” a spokesman said in an email. He did not provide details about those charges or how they were resolved. No record of Guerra-Perez’s arrest could be found on the state court website.

Guerra-Perez was found to have illegally entered the United States but was released on bail. He was allowed to stay in the country for four years while his case was pending in immigration court, according to ICE. He appealed a 2011 order by a federal immigration judge to leave, then lost that appeal in January 2014 and was given 60 days to voluntarily depart.

The video posted on Twitter by a passerby shows three plainclothes agents wearing masks stop Guerra-Perez, who was also wearing a mask as he walked through Bremen Street Park, which is owned and operated by the Massachusetts Port Authority. He dropped his backpack and stood quietly as the agents searched him, while a fourth agent, who was not wearing a mask, stood nearby and ordered the man recording the scene to stay back. Five agents led Guerra-Perez to a van, parked on the street alongside the park.

“Incidents like this make residents feel unsafe and afraid to go to work or play with their families in parks,” Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, whose district includes East Boston, said in a statement. “Many of our undocumented neighbors are essential workers and have continued going to work through the pandemic. People should not have to worry about being detained by immigration authorities on their way to work.”

Boston police and Massport said they were not involved in the arrest.





