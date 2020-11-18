Jamaica Plain man identified as Boston’s most recent homicide victim

A 20-year-old Jamaica Plain man has been identified as the person fatally shot on a Hyde Park street Monday night, Boston police said.
Officers responding to reports of a person shot near 18 Church St. discovered the body of Bolivar Soto who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boston police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made, police said.
Soto was the 54th homicide victim in Boston this year compared to 34 last year and 48 at the same time in 2018, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives or use the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line of 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
