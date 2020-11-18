Littleton schools ask families to pledge their Thanksgiving festivities are safe before returning to school

“People need to be aware that if they make decisions regarding travel or gatherings, it’s not just impacting their outcomes, it could be impacting the incomes of others around them, as well,” said Mike Fontanella, chairman of the school committee.

The letter sent out Monday to all LPS families included a link to an online attestation form, required only for families with children taking part in the hybrid model, athletics, or in-person extracurricular activities.

Families from Littleton Public Schools are being asked to attest that their Thanksgiving festivities will be safe and follow state COVID-19 guidelines in a letter sent out before the upcoming break.

Those families will be asked to attest to the fact that they avoided travel to locations other than low-risk states and that they avoided participating in social gatherings that would violate state guidelines, according to the letter.

If families don’t certify those statements or do not complete the online form, students will be remote learners for two weeks after school resumes at the end of break or until they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken on or after three calendar days have passed after the start of school at the end of break, according to the letter.

There is a “significant honor system” aspect to the attestation form, Fontanella said, as the district and the school committee hopes responses are honest and forthcoming as cases are on the rise in the community.

“It’s as much the message we’re putting as the compliance with the responses — it’s something we’re taking very seriously,” he said.

There have been four cases of COVID in LPS schools — two siblings in two different families — and no reported staff cases, according to Fontanella.

He said there has been little to no pushback on this from families, as it was talked about in two different school committee meetings that were well-attended.

“We wanted to make sure people were thinking about their decisions during the upcoming break,” Fontanella said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.