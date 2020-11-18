Maryland company settles allegations that it misled MBTA on hand sanitizer for $550,000

In March, the MBTA struggled to find hand sanitizer as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and organizations around the world sought cleaning and hygiene products. Maryland-based Federal Resources Supply Company pitched the agency a product called Theraworx Protect, a foam-like substance that claims to form a sort of barrier against infections but does not include alcohol, the main ingredient in effective hand sanitizers.

The MBTA was so desperate to find hand sanitizer amid a national shortage last spring that it ordered an “alternative” product from a Maryland company, which has now agreed to a $550,000 settlement over claims that it misled the transit agency about the product, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Tuesday.

On its website, Theraworx describes itself as an alternative to “soap and water” and other “hygiene products." The site says it is largely intended to prevent infections in medical settings, but also can work as "an enhancement to hand hygiene protocols.”

Around the start of the pandemic, however, Federal Resources said in a marketing email sent to the MBTA that the product was well-suited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the settlement filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

The MBTA asked Federal Resources whether Theraworx actually worked as a sanitizer. The company asked its supplier, and responded: “Yes it does,” offering the extraordinary claim that it would also provide the user six hours of protection, according to the settlement. “Meaning 6 hours if you touch something it will fight it off,” Federal Resources told the MBTA in an email.

The MBTA then ordered more than $1.6 million worth of Theraworx.

The court filing noted that Theraworx does not have any alcohol in it, while the US Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention has said that an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the best substitute for soap and water. Federal Resources claimed Theraworx was an effective substitute “without adequate evidence or well-controlled and reliable studies," Healey’s office alleged.

The MBTA said Theraworx was used by workers, but that passengers never had access to it. At worksites, the Theraworx dispensers were accompanied by signs that said it was “not a replacement for hand sanitizer or hand washing.”

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak thanked Healey’s office, saying it “held this company accountable and recovered the T’s costs."

“The safety of our employees is a top priority, and it’s shameful that, during a pandemic, a vendor would make false claims about a product’s effectiveness,” Poftak added.

Federal Resources did not respond to a request for comment.

The MBTA never paid for the Theraworx. Under the terms of the agreement, the agency will be credited more than $150,000, essentially forgiving the agency for the product it did use. Federal Resources will also pay $400,000 to the state’s general fund, has agreed to pick up the rest of the unused product from the MBTA, and will no longer “market or sell this product to any Massachusetts agency,” Healey’s office said.

The MBTA eventually installed hand sanitizer dispensers at many stations across the system, though not until the summer.

