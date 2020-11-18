Meteors make their way across the sky in ‘disappointing’ turnout for Leonid shower

While the temperature starts to warm up the next few days, go outside and look up: meteors are passing by.

There have been three pending fireball reports for the Leonid meteor shower from Massachusetts over the last two days from Middleborough, Wareham, and Barnstable, according to Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society.

This shower is sourced from near a star in the “sickle” of the constellation Leo, which rises in the east between 11 p.m. and midnight for many parts of the world, hence the name, according to AMS.