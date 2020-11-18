Meteors make their way across the sky in ‘disappointing’ turnout for Leonid shower

While the temperature starts to warm up the next few days, go outside and look up: meteors are passing by.
There have been three pending fireball reports for the Leonid meteor shower from Massachusetts over the last two days from Middleborough, Wareham, and Barnstable, according to Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society.
This shower is sourced from near a star in the “sickle” of the constellation Leo, which rises in the east between 11 p.m. and midnight for many parts of the world, hence the name, according to AMS.
“Many Leonids meteors are bright and colorful, often leaving long-lasting persistent trains visible in the sky after the meteor has disappeared,” AMS said on their website.
Local news station WCVB-TV caught one of these in action during a live broadcast Wednesday morning, with a meteor streaking through the sky in the background.
The shower was set to hit its peak Monday into Tuesday night, according to AMS.
“Overall, the 2020 Leonid meteor shower has been disappointing,” Lunsford wrote in an e-mail, adding that Leonid meteor activity has been as low as five meteors per hour.
Haven’t been able to see one yet? Don’t fret: this shower will continue through the end of November.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.