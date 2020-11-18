Mural of Rep. John Lewis and other buildings vandalized in Cambridge

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening, and detectives are seeking to obtain video evidence, the statement said.

The vandalism occurred at the 2200-2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge police said in a statement.

A mural of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis at a Cambridge restaurant was vandalized along with other buildings in a block along Massachusetts Avenue, late Monday night or Tuesday morning, city officials said.

“The vandalism was not exclusively targeted at the mural,” the statement said.

The mural was created by Rocky Cotard and hangs on the wall of the outdoor patio at Urban Hearth, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“This is a hate crime and a deliberate act of violence against everything that this mural represents,” the post said. “The team at Urban Hearth, Rocky and our Cambridge community stand united in condemning this despicable act.”

Photos posted to their Facebook page showed black spray paint over both Lewis and text above his image.

Cambridge mayor Sumbul Siddiqui condemned the vandalism in a statement Wednesday.

”This vandalism goes deeper than just property damage,” he said. “I believe it was rooted in hate. We condemn, in the strongest language possible, the racist vandalism of the mural painted at Urban Hearth.”

He said that racism will not be tolerated in Cambridge, and that the city will continue working on Lewis’s goal of seeking racial justice.

”Though there are reports of several buildings vandalized on the 2200-2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, this is the only one with such a clear message of hate,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at (617) 349-3300, the statement said. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can do so at (617) 349-3359 and leave a message or send a text message to 847411, beginning the text with TIP650.

