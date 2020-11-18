The pandemic should not be political

Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans are way too busy bludgeoning what’s left of our democracy , confirming puppet nominees, and spreading COVID on Capitol Hill to help you right now.

Good luck to the millions of Americans staring down the barrel of a raging pandemic, an economic catastrophe, and a winter sure to make it all exponentially worse.

The COVID relief measures passed by Congress in the spring kept Americans afloat, providing extra unemployment benefits, direct checks, and funds to support tenants, landlords, businesses, and health providers hammered by the pandemic. It was never going to be enough, which is why House Democrats passed a second, $3 trillion, relief package way back in May, on which the Senate failed to act.

Advertisement

Instead McConnell has been making like Lucy with the football, promising further help, but repeatedly pulling away the ball just when tens of millions of Americans — the Charlie Browns in this scenario — desperately need a shot at a comeback, a little fair play.

Not from this crowd.

A vaccine won’t be available soon enough to avert the catastrophe we’re looking at here. Unless the GOP grows a conscience fast, in a few weeks, millions of Americans will go over a cliff. They will lose unemployment benefits, eviction protections will expire, and funding for the health services essential to containing COVID will wither. Already, we’re seeing terrifyingly long lines for testing, and for food banks, including in states led by intransigent Republicans.

And so it falls to already overburdened state and local governments to do what the GOP in Washington will not. Local leaders have tried to soften the blow of federal inaction, but there are too many moles to whack, and, given their reluctance to hit up the richest among us for revenue, too little money with which to do the whacking.

Advertisement

Two matters, however, are extremely urgent. Massachusetts had one of the strongest eviction moratoriums in the country, but it expired last month. In its place, the state has provided funds to help renters and small landlords weather the crisis. But housing advocates say the program is underfunded and overburdened, and that too many are being evicted anyway. Restoring the moratorium (while helping small landlords) is the only way to fully protect people. Otherwise, we’ll see more vulnerable folks leaving their homes for more crowded and precarious living situations, in the midst of a winter surge in infections.

Second, that surge will be fueled by workers left out of federal legislation providing two weeks of paid sick leave for those diagnosed with COVID or forced to quarantine. That measure, passed in March, didn’t cover employees of companies with more than 500 employees, or certain health care workers — about 1.8 million people in Massachusetts, according to an estimate by the Center for American Progress. Closing that gap would mean those workers wouldn’t have to choose between going to work sick or feeding their families.

A state measure to address these issues, which advocates say would cost $55 million initially, has massive support among legislators, but it hasn’t yet made it into the budget they’re currently hashing out on Beacon Hill. They are dealing with an epic squeeze, thanks to the GOP.

Advertisement

That means cities are squeezed even harder — cities like Lynn, straining to get out from under a pandemic that won’t let go.

There, the Salvation Army, which has served over 3 million meals since March, had to move its food pantry service from downtown to an athletic field further out because the crush of folks needing help was causing traffic jams. The small businesses that keep the city alive, and which were just hanging on with federal relief funds, now face a bleak winter without more of that lifeline. Money for testing, and tracing, and for housing infected workers in hotels while they quarantine, is set to dry up, giving them no choice but to stay in crowded housing, and risk spreading the infection.

“It exacerbates the pandemic exponentially,” said Mayor Tom McGee.

And what happens in Lynn will also be happening in cities all over, even in Louisville, a city McConnell might be expected to care about.

“It’s mind boggling, that inability of Republican senators to understand their states are just as impacted,” McGee said. “This should be beyond politics.”

But for today’s GOP, nothing is beyond politics. No matter how many suffer.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.