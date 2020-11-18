Parts of Morrissey Boulevard reopened following tidal flooding

Lanes of Morrissey Boulevard were shut down Wednesday afternoon due to tidal flooding, according to State Police.
The lanes were reopened to traffic when the tidal flooding subsided, State Police tweeted at 1:36 p.m.
Two right lanes both northbound and southbound were closed with one lane open in either direction on the Dorchester road, State Police tweeted at 1:10 p.m.
This was the third day in a row State Police had to shut down the road during high tide, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation released out an advisory warning about the potential road closures due to the flooding through Thursday.
UPDATE Morrissey Boulevard has been re-opened to traffic; tidal flooding has subsided. https://t.co/6nNWF9ZyEe— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 18, 2020
