Regular service resumed on Red Line following cracked rail

The Red Line faced delays Wednesday morning after a rail cracked at Shawmut Station, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Regular service resumed on the line at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday after delays of up to 10 minutes, the MBTA tweeted.
The line continued to see delays for almost 30 minutes after repairs were finished, according to the MBTA.
No further information was immediately available.
