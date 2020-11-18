State Police asking for help to identify suspect, car in hit-and-run on Wednesday in Saugus

State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who allegedly hit a pedestrian and drove away Wednesday morning in Saugus, causing serious injuries.

The suspect car is a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, with possible front-end and undercarriage damage, State Police said in a statement Wednesday. The driver of the sedan is believed to be a white male.

The crash happened at about 10:17 a.m. on Route 1 southbound at Route 99 in Saugus, when the victim, a 24-year-old Gloucester man, stepped in the road to get a barrel that blew onto it, according to State Police.