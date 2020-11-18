Toddler found unconscious in car in Londonderry, N.H. dies

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a truck stop in Londonderry, N.H. on Monday.

At 9:42 a.m. Londonderry police officers responded to the RMZ Truck Stop at 137 Rockingham Road for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl inside a vehicle in the rear parking lot, police said in a press release. A day shift patrol sergeant who was nearby arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived. The girl was then taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, police said. An autopsy was performed by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing, police said.