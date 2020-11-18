Toddler found unconscious in car in Londonderry, N.H. dies

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a truck stop in Londonderry, N.H. on Monday.
At 9:42 a.m. Londonderry police officers responded to the RMZ Truck Stop at 137 Rockingham Road for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl inside a vehicle in the rear parking lot, police said in a press release. A day shift patrol sergeant who was nearby arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived. The girl was then taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, police said. An autopsy was performed by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact Detective Sergeant Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5922. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the Londonderry Police Department’s website or by calling dispatch at 603-432-1118.
