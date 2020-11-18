West Bridgewater woman identified as victim of fatal Brockton crash

The victim of a fatal three-car crash in Brockton Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Shirosky of West Bridgewater, officials said.
Shirosky was struck by a black Acura driven by John Medeiros, 30, of New Bedford, that was traveling at a high speed and allegedly did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Route 123 and Pearl Street, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
After the crash, Medeiros allegedly became disorderly with police, the statement said. He is charged with one count of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, speeding, and marked lanes violations, failure to stop and yield.
He remains hospitalized at Boston Medical Center, the statement said. His arraignment is pending.
A state trooper was first to respond, and Brockton firefighters and police officers responded shortly after, the statement said.
A second driver of a Ford pickup truck declined medical treatment, prosecutors said
The crash remains under investigation.
