West Bridgewater woman identified as victim of fatal Brockton crash

The victim of a fatal three-car crash in Brockton Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Shirosky of West Bridgewater, officials said.

Shirosky was struck by a black Acura driven by John Medeiros, 30, of New Bedford, that was traveling at a high speed and allegedly did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Route 123 and Pearl Street, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

After the crash, Medeiros allegedly became disorderly with police, the statement said. He is charged with one count of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, speeding, and marked lanes violations, failure to stop and yield.