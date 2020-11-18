Woman crashes car into utility pole in Waltham, leaving around 200 without power

Police received a report at about 5 a.m. Wednesday of the crash in the area of 36 River St., Waltham police Sergeant William Gallant said.

A majority of the people are set to get power back by 10:30 a.m., according to Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty.

A woman lost control of her car and crashed into a utility pole in Waltham Wednesday morning, leaving about 200 people without power in 30-degree weather, officials said.

An initial investigation shows that the driver, a 39-year-old Watertown woman, was driving eastbound on River Street when she lost control of her car, hitting a utility pole, causing it to break and fall over, Gallant said. The pole brought down another pole when it fell.

Photos shared on social media show the poles down, leaning over the roadway.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Gallant said.

The road will be closed for “most of the morning” to fix the poles, Gallant said.

Eversource is providing generators until customers get their power back, Lamberty said.

The incident remains under investigation, Gallant said.

