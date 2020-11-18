Katherine Clark rises to fourth-ranking House Democrat after winning leadership election

Clark, 57, will become the first Democratic woman since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was re-elected to her post on Wednesday, to rise so high in the chamber. Clark’s knack for building support among House Democrats has reportedly earned her the nickname “the silent assassin,” and her win on Wednesday could put her on track to rise further in the future, whenever the octogenarians currently holding the top three leadership spots in the House retire.

In a closed-door session of House Democrats, held partially in a hotel ballroom in Washington and partially over Zoom, Clark beat out Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, 135 to 92.

WASHINGTON — Representative Katherine Clark, the Melrose Democrat who has risen swiftly up the ranks of House leadership, was elected Wednesday to the position of assistant speaker, making her the fourth-ranking member in the chamber.

“Effective leadership is not about individual ambition,” Clark wrote in a letter announcing her run for assistant speaker in September, “but collective good.”

She will claim a leadership post atop a caucus that has been roiled by the losses it sustained in the election. While Democrats won enough seats to keep their House majority, Republicans flipped at least eight seats, triggering a bitter round of finger-pointing between progressive and moderate Democrats over what went wrong.

Clark played a key role in recruiting Democrats to oust Republican incumbents during the 2018 midterm election, and she fashioned herself as an advocate for and ally to members in competitive districts in her current role as vice chair of the Democratic Caucus, the sixth-ranking spot in the House. She has become a prolific party fund-raiser.

She has also formed a close alliance with Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who ran unopposed for a second term as chair of the House Democratic Caucus, the fifth-ranking position. Clark and Jeffries are widely seen as likely to rise together when the top three House Democratic leaders — Pelosi, 80, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 81, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, 80 — step down.

Clark got her start in politics as a member of the Melrose School committee before serving in the Massachusetts Legislature. In 2013, she won a special election to fill the House seat previously held by Senator Ed Markey.

Her rise is a landmark achievement for women in Massachusetts politics. The state has produced eight House speakers and multiple committee chairs, all of whom have been men except for Edith Nourse Rogers, a Republican who led the Veterans Affairs committee from 1947 to 1949 and 1953 to 1955.

The Bay State has built considerable clout in the House. In addition to Clark’s post, Representative Richard Neal of Springfield is the chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, and Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester is the chair of the House Rules Committee.

