Mass. reports 2,744 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 47 new deaths

Case totals have been over 2,000 for eight of the last nine days. The seven-day average going into Wednesday was 2,400 cases per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,744 on Wednesday, as a second wave of the pandemic continued to rise.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 47 to 10,177, the Department of Public Health reported.

The state said 33,659 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

“We are in the midst of a second surge” of cases, Governor Charlie Baker said at a State House news briefing .

With worries rising about people gathering and the virus spreading during the Thanksgiving holiday, Baker urged people to celebrate with only their immediate households. Baker also said college students needed to get a negative test 72 hours before they return home for the holiday.

The DPH also reported that 97,636 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.48 million. New antigen tests were completed for 4,196 people, bringing that total to 234,128.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 724 to 756. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 24; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Wednesday, the state said the seven-day positivity rate would be 5.37 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

In the summer, the state appeared to have wrestled the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In recent weeks, they’ve accelerated. Baker has tightened some restrictions and moved to reopen a field hospital in Worcester. The increases in Massachusetts come amid a nationwide surge and warnings from experts of a dark winter ahead.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.