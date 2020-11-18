More than 3 million have active coronavirus infections, group of experts says

To put the 3 million-plus figure in perspective: It is close to 1 percent of the population, about equal to the number of public school teachers or the number of truck drivers. If the University of Michigan’s football stadium were packed with a random selection of Americans, about 1,000 would be contagious.

The vast and rapidly growing pool of infected people poses a daunting challenge to governors and mayors in hard-hit communities. Traditional efforts such as testing, isolating the sick, and tracing contacts can be overwhelmed if a virus spreads at an exponential rate, especially when large numbers of asymptomatic people may be unaware they’re infectious.

WASHINGTON — More than 3 million people in the United States have active coronavirus infections and are potentially contagious, according to infectious-disease experts. That number is significantly larger than the official count, which is based solely on those who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbia University epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman said his team’s model estimated that 3.6 million people are infected and shedding enough virus to infect others. That’s a 34 percent week-to-week increase that followed a 36 percent increase in the previous seven-day average, he said.

The estimate does not include an approximately equal number of latent infections among people who caught the virus in recent days and can’t pass it on yet because it is still incubating.

’'It’s bad; it’s really, really bad,’' Shaman said. ’'We’re running into Thanksgiving now and that’s only going to make it worse. We’re going to go through a lot of people being infected between now and the end of the year, unfortunately.’'

Separately, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated Tuesday that 3.2 million people have been infected just since Election Day, Nov. 3, a figure significantly larger than the approximately 1.95 million official cases tracked over the same period by The Washington Post through reports from state health departments. — Washington Post

At-home coronavirus tests gets an emergency OK

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave an emergency green light to the first rapid coronavirus test that can run from start to finish at home, paving a potential path for more widespread testing.

The test, developed by the California company Lucira Health, requires a prescription. People under age 14 can’t perform the test on themselves. But with a relatively simple nasal swab, the test can return results in about half an hour and is projected by the company to cost $50 or less. Clinicians can also run the test on their patients, including children under 14, potentially delivering answers during a single visit to a care center or pharmacy, instead of routing a tough-to-collect sample through a lab.

A handful of other tests have been cleared for at-home collection of samples, which are then shipped to a lab. Lucira’s is the first to remove the need for an intermediary.

Laboratory tests that look for the coronavirus’s genetic material using a technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, are still considered the gold standard. But the at-home test relies on similar principles by using a method called a loop mediated amplification reaction, or LAMP. Like PCR, LAMP repeatedly copies genetic material until it reaches detectable levels, making it possible to identify the virus even at very low levels in the respiratory tract. While faster and less cumbersome than PCR, LAMP is generally thought to be less accurate. — New York Times

NYC will again shut down its school system

NEW YORK — New York City’s entire public school system will close on Thursday, Chancellor Richard A. Carranza wrote in an e-mail to principals. It’s a worrisome signal that a second wave of the coronavirus has arrived. Schools have been open for in-person instruction for just under eight weeks.

The shutdown — prompted by the city reaching a 3 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average — is perhaps the most significant setback for New York’s recovery since the spring, when the city was a global epicenter of the outbreak.

It was also a major disappointment for Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was the first big-city mayor to reopen school buildings. Moving to all-remote instruction will disrupt the education of many of the roughly 300,000 children who have been attending in-person classes and create child-care problems for parents who count on their children being at school for at least part of the week.

Virus transmission in city schools had remained very low since classrooms reopened at the end of September, and the spike in cases does not appear to be caused by the reopening of school buildings.

Still, the city is choosing to end in-person learning while allowing indoor dining and gyms to remain open at reduced capacity. Nonessential workers are continuing to use public transportation to commute to offices.

That dynamic has infuriated parents run ragged by fluctuating school schedules and frustrated public health experts who have been pushing for more in-person instruction. It has also led to calls for the mayor and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to make keeping classrooms open their highest priority.

Across much of Western Europe, bars, restaurants, theaters and much else are closed while elementary schools, at least, have remained open. — New York Times

Big event at cemetery, canceled due to risks, is on again

WASHINGTON — On Monday, after evaluating plans for a large annual event in the midst of an escalating pandemic, Arlington National Cemetery canceled the event, planned for next month, saying it could not mitigate the risk to thousands of visitors and cemetery staff.

But on Tuesday, after criticism from Republican lawmakers and a public outcry, President Trump said he overrode Army officials, tweeting that he “reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America,” which draws thousands of volunteers to lay holiday wreaths on headstones. “It will now go on!” Trump wrote.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said he decided to hold the event, after all. The cCemetery is overseen by the Army. His office was not aware of the cancellation until the cemetery released a statement Monday, according to an Army official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It was unclear who actually decided the event would be held as planned. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Army officials declined to comment on whether McCarthy or Trump moved the event forward. — Washington Post

