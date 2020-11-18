President-elect Biden says he’ll celebrate a small Thanksgiving this year

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he’s planning to keep his Thanksgiving celebrations small this year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the country.

Biden said during a virtual meeting with health care workers that although he usually has a big family celebration, he’s keeping it to just three people this year.

“I’ve got a big family you’ve probably heard a lot about. We do everything together," Biden said. "Well, we’re just not going to, there’s going to be three of us. Because you can’t mix the families.”