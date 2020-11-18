President-elect Biden says he’ll celebrate a small Thanksgiving this year

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he’s planning to keep his Thanksgiving celebrations small this year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the country.
Biden said during a virtual meeting with health care workers that although he usually has a big family celebration, he’s keeping it to just three people this year.
“I’ve got a big family you’ve probably heard a lot about. We do everything together," Biden said. "Well, we’re just not going to, there’s going to be three of us. Because you can’t mix the families.”
Biden traditionally spends his Thanksgivings on Nantucket, and though he did not specify Wednesday where his smaller celebration would take place, he’s unlikely to return to the island this year.
Public health experts have urged Americans to avoid large gatherings over the holidays to stop the spread of COVID-19, where disease transmission can happen rapidly in enclosed spaces where people are not wearing masks.
New daily cases in the United States have been breaking records in recent days. More than 155,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States on Tuesday alone.
