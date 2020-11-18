For Trump 2020, a key deadline means Wednesday is put up or shut up day

He can email his supporters several times a day asking them to give money to support election legal efforts even though 60 percent of the money raised for one of the committees he asks them to donate to could be used for anything else.

He can also fire a top official he appointed for correctly saying that the 2020 election was very secure.

But on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern, Trump and his campaign have a major put up or shut up moment. They have until then to hand the state of Wisconsin a $7.9 million check to conduct a statewide recount on the presidential race there.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin officials completed a statewide canvass of the vote showing Biden with a lead of 20,608 votes over Trump. That is within the margin for Trump to be able to request a recount and pay for it, but not slim enough that the state would pay for it. Trump can also pick a cheaper option: selecting a recount in specific counties instead of the whole state.

The completion of the canvass Tuesday means that Trump has just one day to ask for a recount, something Trump has suggested he wants, but it remains entirely unclear whether he will actually put his money where his mouth is.

If the Trump campaign does write a check the recount would begin Saturday and would need to be over by Dec. 1, according to state law. (The Electoral College, after all, meets on Dec. 14.)

To be clear, should Trump fail to actually cut a check to Wisconsin, no one actually expects him to shut up. But it will make it harder for other Republicans to stop pretending that it is unclear if Biden won the election. After all, if Trump is not officially contesting the results then why are they? Even the generally pro-Republican editorial page of the Wall Street Journal wrote Wednesday that without evidence from Trump it was a “dead-end” for Republicans to talk about specific makers of voting machines.

Also, if Trump lets the vote count stand in Wisconsin, that means the only recount taking place is a state-initiated one in Georgia. Yes, Biden’s lead is slightly smaller there than in Wisconsin, but even if Georgia somehow became a Trump victory, which it almost certainly won’t, Biden would still have enough electoral votes to be the next president.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.