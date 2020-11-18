Introducing . . . Trump TV!

Next, you need a line-up of talent and show concepts. This is easy, since he’s got lots of friends and family. The morning slot could be filled by “Wake Up, America!” with Kayleigh and Kellyanne.

With Donald Trump’s presidency coming to an end, what will be his next act? He has talked about creating his own television news network , and it’s a perfect way for him to stay connected to the 73 million who voted for him. If he charges each of them a dollar a month, his subscription TV channel could raise nearly $1 billion per year. Development costs would be negligible. All you need is a name — Trump TV — and a logo.

Midday is the perfect time for “Hope and a Prayer” with Hope Hicks and Mike Pence.

Afternoons can be anchored by a host who may glow but would never sweat hard enough to stop her father’s child-separation policy. It’s soft-talk and gentle advice from Ivanka on “Lovely Like Me.”

The prime time lead-in to “The Donald Trump Show” will be hosted by Don Jr., who will never get tired of "Talking ’Bout My Dad.”

And after everyone gets fired up watching two full hours of the Donald himself, they can wind down with “Sleepy Time,” the perfect overnight show hosted by Ben Carson and Wilbur Ross.

Since Trump is now Florida Man, the studios would be built near Mar-a-Lago. Add the presidential library and a hotel where every room is the Lincoln Bedroom, and you’ll have a grand tourist attraction.

Fans can add a trip to Trumpworld to their Orlando vacations. Every studio tour will come with the exciting possibility of encountering a real Trump. Book the top wedding package at the hotel, and you’ll get a special guest.

All you need to grasp this future is imagination and a Trump-sized ego. What would you add? A golf course? A Trump Village community? And to think, it all started with a bid for president that was supposed to a branding gambit.

Michael D’Antonio is the author of “The Truth about Trump.”