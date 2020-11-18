Latinos deserve top spots in Biden’s cabinet

For years, the Latino vote has been regarded as a “sleeping giant,” an electoral force to be reckoned with whenever it would finally decide to awaken. But the presidential election showed that the Latino vote isn’t one sleeping giant, but a series of sleeping little giants, all independent and distinct from one another.

While support from Latino groups for Biden wasn’t universal — Tejanos in the Rio Grande Valley and Cuban Americans in Miami Dade County overwhelmingly voted for President Trump — in the aggregate, it was a powerful show of support. The president-elect would not be contemplating a move to the White House had it not been for all these Latino sleeping little giants who came alive in swing states. Now, Biden must ensure that Latino officials get a starring role in his administration.

As speculation intensifies about who Biden will appoint to his cabinet, some Latinos are under consideration. They include Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, for the Justice Department or Homeland Security; Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico for Health and Human Services; Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez for Labor; Lily Eskelsen García, former head of the National Education Association, for Education; and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles for Transportation.

Biden has already appointed three Latinos to high-level positions in the White House. On Tuesday, he named Julie Chávez Rodriguez to lead the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, while Anthony Bernal and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón were named to key staff roles for first lady Jill Biden’s office. Grisham, who currently co-chairs Biden’s transition team, has been consistently mentioned as a top contender for secretary of Health and Human Services.

What is striking about the Latino list of potential appointees is who is not on it. Julián Castro — the only Latino to run for president last year, a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, and former mayor of San Antonio — has been barely mentioned for the Biden administration, but he should be considered.

The Texas Democrat has more than earned his place as a leader of the party’s future, willing and unafraid to push for bold ideas. He was among the first to say that New Hampshire and Iowa should not go first in the presidential primary season because they are too white. He pushed for structural police reform with one of the most progressive plans proposed by any 2020 presidential candidate. It would be a shame if Biden didn’t include him in his administration.

Notably, no Latino has ever served in a Democratic presidential administration in one of the top cabinet roles: State, Treasury, Defense, or Justice. The only Latino ever to serve as US attorney general — Alberto Gonzales — did so under a Republican president, George W. Bush. Gonzales remains the highest-ranking Latino ever to serve in a presidential cabinet. Biden would make history by appointing Becerra as attorney general. Becerra has a progressive track record and, as California attorney general, he has sued the Trump administration at least 100 times.

It’s clear Biden understands the diversity imperative — and it would be a powerful affirmation of the growing and influential Latino electorate to appoint someone who has walked in their shoes.

Marcela García is a Globe editorial writer. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.