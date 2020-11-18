2020 NBA Draft: Live updates

We’ll have live updates here all night. Click here to refresh this page .

Teams haven’t had nearly as many opportunities to scout players, with the coronavirus throwing the usual pre-draft process for a loop. We know there will be a No. 1 overall pick, but that’s about all we know. Gary Washburn lays out the uncertainty and unpredictability in this story.

The NBA draft will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday. And yes, it’ll be different.

Your guide to the NBA Draft — 1:15 p.m.

Need to get caught up on what’s about to go down? Take a look at our draft guide, where we introduce you to the top 10 prospects.

Draft order — 1:00 p.m.

Here’s a look at the draft order. This will be updated as picks come in tonight.

Gary Washburn’s mock draft — 12:00 p.m.

It’s hard to predict what might happen tonight. But let’s try, anyway.

Washburn offered up his own mock draft. He’s got LaMelo Ball going No. 1, and an SEC star headed to the Celtics at No. 14.

Knicks trade up in first round — 9:30 a.m.

ESPN is reporting that the Knicks traded their No. 27 and No. 38 picks to the Jazz for Utah’s No. 23 pick in Wednesday night’s draft.

The Knicks will now pick twice in the first round, at No. 8 and No. 23.

Hawks interested in Hayward — 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday night, Yahoo! Sports reported that the Hawks, one of the few teams with the salary cap space needed to sign a player like Gordon Hayward, have interest in the forward.

Hayward and the Celtics agreed to push the deadline for his decision to opt in to the final year of his contract to Thursday, after the draft.

