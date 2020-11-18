Bill Belichick says Trump administration should ‘take action against’ Turkey and Azerbaijan in conflict

While Bill Belichick generally likes to keep his focus on whoever the Patriots' next opponent is, he occasionally speaks out on other issues during press conferences.

He did just that on Wednesday morning, when asked about the recent reference made to him by acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a memo.

“It really means a lot. I’m flattered by the reference that he made,” said Belichick. He then spoke out on an issue that he’s addressed in the past: The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which had recently broken out into a six-week war.