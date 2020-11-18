Bill Belichick says Trump administration should ‘take action against’ Turkey and Azerbaijan in conflict

While Bill Belichick generally likes to keep his focus on whoever the Patriots' next opponent is, he occasionally speaks out on other issues during press conferences.
He did just that on Wednesday morning, when asked about the recent reference made to him by acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a memo.
“It really means a lot. I’m flattered by the reference that he made,” said Belichick. He then spoke out on an issue that he’s addressed in the past: The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which had recently broken out into a six-week war.
“I’ll just say, while we’re on the subject, I read [Miller’s] point about combating traditional threats and I couldn’t help but think and hope that we’ve seen from other countries around the world and I hope that our country will take action against Turkey and [Azerbaijan] for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians.”
“When we’ve seen the humanitarian crises and things like that, like ethnic [cleansing] go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.”
Belichick addressed this in a video originally posted online by Patriots director of football/head coach administration Berj Najarian earlier in November. He also wore a pin of the Armenian flag during the Patriots' White House visit in 2015.